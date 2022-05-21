0
Benya FM attack: Police arrests, arraigns 3 suspects

21714941 File photo

Sat, 21 May 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Cape Coast Circuit Court hearing the case of an attack on Elmina-based Benya FM broadcaster Eric Blessing Eshun, has adjourned sitting to Tuesday, 28 June 2022.

Three suspects were arrested.

They were arraigned today, Friday, 20 May 2022.

They were arrested on Wednesday, 18 May 2022 in Elmina.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Information has condemned the attack on the presenter.

The ministry called on the District police command to promptly investigate and prosecute the alleged perpetrators.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, 18 May 2022, the ministry said the action by the thugs was unnecessary and without justification.

“The Ministry of Information condemns the reported assault in no uncertain terms and urges the police to promptly investigate and prosecute the alleged perpetrators accordingly,” the Ministry said.

It described as totally unacceptable, the attack on the broadcaster and said: “There is no justification whatsoever for a broadcaster to be assaulted simply for doing his work.”

The men attacked Osofo Blessing in the studios of the Elmina-based station during a live discussion about a shortage of premix fuel on Monday, 16 May 2022.

Source: classfmonline.com
