Berekum Queemother promises to name proposed stadium after Mahama

Former President, John Mahama during one of his campaigns

The Paramount Queenmother of the Berekum Traditional Area in the Bono Region, Nana Akosua Ameyaahene, has pledged, on behalf of her people, to name a sports stadium she expects to be built by the NDC Presidential Candidate John Dramani Mahama, when he wins the 2020 elections, after him.

The former President who resumed his tour of the Bono Region following an earlier suspension to address issues irregularities arising from the recent Voter Registration Exercise, was paying a courtesy call on the Queenmother and the Berekum Traditional Council.



The Berekum Queenmother, in welcoming the former President and officials of the NDC, announced that she had already allocated a parcel of land for the project, explaining that sports, especially football, is a very important career path for the youth of Berekum.



“The game of football has some of its roots here in Berekum and it is a sport that is dear to the heart of my people” she explained.Mahama in Berekum



She also welcomes an announcement by President Mahama to site a campaign of the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UNER)

For his part, President Mahama informed Nananom about some of the his party, the NDC’s programmes for Ghanaians when elected, such as the inclusion of private schools in the Free SHS Programme, a measure that will also help end the dreaded double-track system.



He also spoke about the extension of maternity leave to four months, the introduction of a 7-day paternity leave and roll out of a Free Primary Health Care Plan for all Ghanaians.



On specific projects for Berekum, President Mahama promised to build a district hospital and a cashew processing factory to be supervised by a Cashew Development Board to add value to the crop.



Mr. Mahama was accompanied by the NDC General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Campaign Manager Professor Joshua Alabi, Former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, Regional Chairman Kwadwo Nyamekye Marfo, National Organiser Joshua Akamba and other party functionaries.