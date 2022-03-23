Berekum chief denies ordering solders to kill stray cattle

The shoot-to-kill order was reportedly for cattle causing mayhem in Berekum Forest Reserves

The Omanhene of Berekum Traditional Area, Nana Dasebere (Dr) Amankona Diawuo ll, has denied claims that he instructed soldiers to shoot stray cattle within his jurisdiction for causing mayhem in the Berekum Forest Reserves.

The Bono Regional Forestry Commission is reported to have complained about the activities of herdsmen and their cattle, which they say, is hampering the Green Ghana Campaign.



But according to the traditional ruler, he cannot give instructions to personnel of the the army.



He noted that beyond that the soldiers have their commander and only take orders from their leadership which is the norm.



Speaking in a Citi News interview, he stated that “I cannot give command to the army that they shoot to kill cattle so it is not true…”

He added that though he is aware the army was sent to Afram Plains to expel herdsmen for their nefarious activities, he has no hand in the shooting of cattle within the Berekum area.



“All what I know is that [in the] Afram Plains there were also cattle there spoiling farmers farms and [herdsmen] raping women and all of those things and so the government sent the army there and they got rid of them…”



Nana Dasebere (Dr) Amankona Diawuo ll, added that it is the responsibility of the authorities to find feasible methods to get rid of the cattle and the Fulani people.