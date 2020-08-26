General News

Bernard Avle to lead conversation on redefinition of leadership

Host of Citi Breakfast Show Bernard Avle

Mr. Bernard Avle, an award winning broadcaster journalist will on Friday, August 28, lead a conversation on the redefinition of leadership on “LEADTIONARY” via Facebook at 1900 hours.

The session, to be hosted by Bishop Gideon Titi-Ofei, has become a platform where accomplished leadership practitioners share experiences and ideas with emerging leaders.



Mr. Avle is the General Manager of Citi FM & Citi TV and the host of Citi FM's morning show - The Citi Breakfast Show, and The Point of View on Citi TV.



He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Economics from the University of Ghana and an MBA from Warwick University in the UK.



Bernard, as he is usually called, has done pioneering work in using a commercial radio and TV platform to champion good governance and social accountability.



The Citi Breakfast Show was adjudged the Most Interactive Talk Show of the year at the BBC’s Africa Radio Awards in 2007, in Nairobi Kenya and Radio Programme of the year 2013, 2015 & 2016 by the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG).

He is an Edward R Murrow Fellow of Journalism and a Chevening Scholar.



Bernard is a Fellow of the fifth class of the Africa Leadership Initiative (ALI) – West Africa and a member of the Aspen Global Leadership Network.



He was adjudged Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Journalist of the year for the year 2017.



Bernard spends some of his time visiting campuses nationwide and addressing student audiences on media, career, and citizenship.

