Bernard Mornah slams President Akufo-Addo for ignoring Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day

Bernard Mornah, a former Chairman of the People’s National Convention

Bernard Mornah, a former Chairman of the People’s National Convention has hit out the government for what appears to be a failure to commemorate the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day which fell on Tuesday, September 21.



Mornah is unhappy that Ghana’s first president did not get any form of recognition from government on his birthday which has been set aside as a public holiday.



Speaking at a forum held by the Conventions People Party in honor of its founder, Bernard Mornah was disturbed that, “not even a common statement to tell the people why this day must be recognised was issued from the seat of government.”



Bernard Mornah suspects there is a conscious attempt by the Akufo-Addo government to taint the legacy of Kwame Nkrumah.

“If President Akufo-Addo decides to take Kwame Nkrumah, the number one tourist attraction to this nation, and put him on the back burner, how do you expect the young people to appreciate him,” he quizzed.



Also speaking at the event, the Chairperson of CPP, Nana Akosua Sarpong-Kumankumah emphasized the need for Ghanaians to hold on to the principles of Kwame Nkrumah and guard his legacy.



“That spirit that was in Osagyefo was within all of us as we stand here today. So let all of us, especially those of us in leadership positions, ignite that spirit in us. It is that legacy that we have to leave for our children.”



“That is the essence of having power and getting the opportunity that Kwame Nkrumah bled for us,” she said.



The CPP symposium was organised under the theme ‘The Relevance of Nkrumahism in Addressing the Socio-Economic Challenges of Ghana Today’.