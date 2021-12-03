Best Farmer in Accra honoured with bicycle, sprayer

It is reported these items were given to the Best Farmer in Accra

Today is National Farmers’ Day

President Nana Akufo-Addo in Cape Coast for celebrations



Farmers’ Day is first Friday of every December



It has emerged that a picture making the round on social media of a bicycle with the embossment, ‘Overall Best Farmer,’ is from the Accra Metro.



This, according to presenter at GH One Television, Serwaa Amihere, is part of the items presented to the best farmer for Accra.



“Overall Best Farmer for Accra Metropolitan Assembly honored with bicycle, sprayer and assorted items,” her tweet said.

The 37th National Farmers’ Day is on the theme, “Planting for Food and Jobs: Consolidating Food Systems in Ghana” and is being held at Cape Coast.



The event was attended by the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The first Friday of every December is set aside to celebrate the hard work of farmers and fisherfolk who feed not only the citizens of Ghana, but also those of our neighbouring West African countries.









The Accra Metropolitan Assembly has provided an update on this, stating that these were not all the items presented to their Overall Best Farmer, Naa Adjeley Mensah, a backyard farmer at Korle Bu.



See the list of all the items presented to her below:



