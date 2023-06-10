0
Better roads or we’ll advise ourselves in 2024 – Concerned residents of Wasa Amenfi to government

Amoako Atta 123 Akwesi Amoako Atta, Road Minister

Sat, 10 Jun 2023

Residents of Wasa Amenfi Central in the Western region have expressed their dissatisfaction with the NPP Government, the MP, Hon Peter Yaw kwakye, and their DCE, Hon. Patrick Hogason Amponteng, claiming developmental neglect in the area.

The residents claim the road network in the area is in a deplorable state and a death threat.

They told journalists that the road has since 2010 not seen any rehabilitation.

Drivers and motor riders especially lamented the poor nature of the road always causes damage to their vehicles and motors.

According to them, motors do not last in the area, and in four months, a rider would have to find money to purchase new motors.

The residents claimed they had always visited massively for the NPP, but they have not had their fair share of the national cake.

They, therefore, want the NPP to fulfil their pledge to give them better roads in the area.

Residents stated that if their concerns were not addressed, they would seek legal counsel.

