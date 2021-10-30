Better sell your official V8 and share proceeds among the poor – Madina MP told

Francis-Xavier Sosu, Madina MP

It’s better to sell the V8 and share proceeds among the poor – Xavier Sosu told

Managing Director for the Accra Digital Center, Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, has asked the Member of Parliament for Madina Francis-Xavier Sosu to stop the populism and focus on making a lasting impact.



Francis Xavier Sosu in an interview on Citi TV earlier this week indicated that although he has taken delivery of a V8 provided for parliamentarians, he cannot use it.



He said he has parked the car because he cannot be using a V8 when his constituents and other compatriots are battling poverty.



“I don’t use V8, I have been given but when I look at the level of poverty in my community, I don’t feel right driving V8 around. Honestly, I don’t feel right. So it is parked. I have been given but it’s parked,” he said.

But reacting to the claims by the Member of Parliament, Kofi Ofosu Nkansah who is a Managing Director for the Accra Digital Center, described Sosu's decision and claims as populist.



To him, if the MP means well, he should rather sell the vehicle and give the proceeds to members of his constituency.



“Why don’t you sell it and give the proceeds to the poor in your Constituency then? Populism will kill yaanom,” he said in a post shared on Facebook.