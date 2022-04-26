Betting is killing the society - Dep. Education Minister cautions Youth

John Ntim Fordjour

Deputy Education Minister, John Ntim Fordjour, has advised against the youth using their monies for betting.

Some 6,000 students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have been asked to defer their courses after a delay in payment of their tuition fees.



The students were reported to have used their fees to start up online taxi businesses like Uber and go into other ventures.



Some also were said to have used their fees for betting in hope of doubling the money for their personal gains.



This behaviour of the students has become a matter of concern which is called for the intervention of the Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, as he's asked the affected students to take advantage of the government's student loan package to remit their arrears in order to avoid the deferment.

Touching on the issue, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'' Monday morning, expressed worry that some of the students used their fees to gamble.



To him, it is very disturbing to find the youth of today developing an interest in staking to the extent that they would risk their school fees.



He noted that betting is a ''business for some people but it is going to be killing the society'', therefore cautioned the youth to know where to place their priorities.