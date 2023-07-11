Betty Mould-Iddrisu bemoans ‘blatant disregard for, misuse of judicial discretion’ under Akufo-Addo

Former Attorney General Betty Mould-Iddrisu

Former Attorney General Betty Mould-Iddrisu has said there is obvious misuse of judicial discretion under the Akufo-Addo administration unlike the Mills administration which allowed the judiciary to function independently without political interference.

Speaking to Korku Lumor on the Class Morning Show on Monday, 10 July 2023, Mrs Mould-Iddrisu said the Mills administration’s decision to allow the players in the judicial sector to be independent, attracted a lot of internal flak from members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), who, “blamed some of us for being too weak, i.e. not dealing with the judges as we should have”.



“They wanted us to jail them [political opponents]”, Mrs Mould-Iddrisu explained.

“Today, we see a blatant disregard for and a blatant misuse and a blatant twist of the exercise of judicial discretion and I think even the man in the streets knows that, ‘Hey, there’s something not quite right with our judiciary’”, she contrasted.



“In our government, we tried to do what was right. Prof Mills insisted on what was right and I’m a woman, the first female Attorney General and Minister of Justice and I deeply believe in the principles and ideals of not being found guilty until you’ve had a fair trial and it took me a while to get my head wrapped around the fact that, ‘Hey, things are not going on the way they should’”, she said.