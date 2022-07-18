Between 200 and 300 Ghanaians have been recruited by terrorists - Adib Saani claims

A photo to represent the story

Porous borders hamper the fight against terrorism

Armed groups in the north have allowed terrorist activities to grow, Saani



Security analyst raises alarm on recruitment of young people by terrorists in Ghana



A security analyst, Adib Saani, has indicated that armed groups operating in the northern parts of Ghana have paved the way for terrorist activities to take seed.



He explained that this came about as a result of a series of surveys, showing that an estimated 300 young men and women have been recruited for a number of such terrorist groups.

"As part of a series of surveys and assessments of the security situation in the Gulf of Guinea countries conducted by Promediation, it has emerged that the establishment of armed groups in northern Ghana has also allowed terrorist groups to implement an active recruitment strategy.



“It is estimated that 200 to 300 young people have been integrated into the various GSIM-JNIM and EIGS katibas. After undergoing training in training camps in the Sahel, these young recruits were sent back to their villages of origin, in particular, to engage in religious proselytizing,” he said in a statement made available to GhanaWeb.



Adib Saani further explained that the proliferation of such things as porous borders has allowed for these activities to thrive.



"Porous borders fester smuggling, arms and human trafficking. For example, according to figures from the West Africa Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP), in 2019 there were 44 official migration entry points in Ghana.

"However, in reality, there were more than 189 unoﬃcial entry points on the border with Burkina Faso alone. This complicates our efforts to counter the threat,” he added.



Read his full statement below:



As part of series of surveys and assessments of the security situation in the Gulf of Guinea countries conducted by Promediation, it has emerged that the establishment of armed groups in northern Ghana has also allowed terrorist groups to implement an active recruitment strategy.



It is estimated that 200 to 300 young people have been integrated into the various GSIM-JNIM and EIGS katibas. After undergoing training in training camps in the Sahel, these young recruits were sent back to their villages of origin, in particular to engage in religious proselytizing.

Porous borders fester smuggling, arms and human trafficking. For example, according to ﬁgures from the West Africa Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP), in 2019 there were 44 oﬃcial migration entry points in Ghana.



However, in reality, there were more than 189 unoﬃcial entry points on the border with Burkina Faso alone. This complicates our efforts to counter the threat.



All of these groups operate under the command of Sam Oun (from the Katiba Macina), who is believed to be the leader of the GSIM-JNIM for the MaliBurkina Faso-Côte d’Ivoire border area.



One of the objectives of this gradual establishment would be to establish or reinforce the units present in the Diefoula forest, located on the border between Burkina Faso and Côte d’Ivoire, in order to secure GSIM-JNIM access to Ghanaian territory.

EIGS spokesman Sidi Amar and the head of Ansarul Islam’s foreign ﬁghting unit, Saifoulah, estimate that there are 200 young Ghanaians in the ranks of the jihadist groups. The majority of them are believed to be in the ranks of GSIM-JNIM.



