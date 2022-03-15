Between ages 1 – 16, I never wore shoes – Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central MP

Kennedy Agyapong recalls growing up in abject poverty

Assin Central MP says savings, hard work, honesty are key ingredients to making it



Reveals wearing designer shoes costing close to US$3,000



Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, has disclosed that he only started wearing shoes after the age of 16 because of the poor background he came from.



The lawmaker, who is into different business concerns, told students during a lecture at the University of Professional Studies – Accra, UPSA; that it took sacrifices, hard work and 'savings to change his circumstances.



“From ages 1 – 16, I never wore shoes. In our village, there is an animal called 'owea', its first cry signifies 5 am, second is six. So, our time was 'owea', no watch. You wake up (after the animal calls), go to the riverside to fetch after, take a bath, go to school etc.”



He went on to juxtapose his early years to contemporary times where he is able to afford high-end designer wear.

Agyapong illustrated his current circumstances with a shopping trip to Dubai: “I took some guys to one shop in Dubai and I asked for the price of a shoe, I was wearing one already but wanted them to know the price.



“They’d asked that I take them shopping. When we got to the Berluti shop, one shoe was US$2,900. One retorted that he’d rather I give him the money to complete a building project than to buy him the shoe.



“How can that boy between age one to 16, who never wore a shoe, come as far as buying such expensive shoes,” Agyapong asked before stressing that “savings, hard work, honesty; these three things if you do it differently from any Ghanaian mindset, you will succeed in life.”



GhanaWeb checks show that Berluti shoes cost as much as 1,800 euros and as low as US$670 for others.



The programme at which the outspoken legislator spoke was under the theme: “Raising Champions in the 21st Century,” and was organized by the Youth Platform for Africa.