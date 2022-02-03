Beverage vendor in court for producing Marijuana drink

The accused has been charged for unlawfully possessing narcotic drugs

The Somanya District Magistrate Court in Eastern Region has remanded into police custody a 24-year-old beverage vendor accused of producing drinks allegedly laced with marijuana.

The accused, Laad Anas, has been charged for possessing narcotic drugs without lawful authority.



The accused was arrested by the Kpong Police under Akuse District Police Command on Sunday, January 30, 2022, during a swoop in the area.



Police retrieved 36 pieces of the liquid substance laced with marijuana.



The accused admitted ownership of the substance.

The prosecuting officer Inspector Emmanuel Aryitey however prayed the court to remand the accused to enable police to conduct forensic laboratory tests of the substance in Accra within the next 14 days.



The court presided by His Worship Derrick Oklu remanded the accused to reappear on February 18, 2022.



He however said, his court does not have jurisdiction over the case hence must be moved to the higher court.