Beware of MoMo fraudsters taking advantage of E-levy deductions – Telecoms Chamber

GRA does not involve itself with reversals, Ken Ashigbey

Government imposes 1.5% tax on all electronic transactions



Affected Ghanaians being given their monies



Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, Ken Ashigbey, has called on Ghanaians to stay vigilant as some unscrupulous persons are taking advantage of the wrongful deductions on E-Levy to steal from them under the guise of helping them retrieve their 'locked up' funds.



According to him, no charging entity will call persons who were unlawfully deducted E-Levy on May 1, 2022 for a refund.



Though the 1.5% tax was to affect a transaction of GH¢100 and above, some customers claim they were charged despite transacting below the threshold.



This led to many sharing their experiences on social media, accusing the Ghana Revenue Authority and other charging entities of doing a poor job, and requesting for a refund.

In an interview with citinews, Ken Ashigbey said, “There is no reversal that starts with the entity calling you. The entities are the ones supposed to do the refunds. Anytime someone calls you trying to engage you on reversal of E-levy and that he or she is from Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), just cut the call and report to your entity because GRA does not involve itself with reversals.”



“If you send money and you are wrongfully deducted, you would have to place the call to begin the reversal process. So it is important that we are all cautious so that no one plays on our intelligence and defraud us of our hard-earned money,” he added.



Government commenced the implementation of the E-Levy on May 1, 2022, despite widespread condemnation of the tax policy.



Since the implementation of the E-Levy on May 1, 2022, some Ghanaians have complained about being charged unlawfully.



The Ghana Revenue Authority, in response, assured the affected customers of getting a refund.



Over 128,000 people who were wrongfully levied the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) have been refunded.

Meanwhile, the charging entities for the E-Levy are telecommunications companies, commercial banks, special deposit-taking institutions and Payment Service Providers (PSPs).



Watch the latest episode of BizTech below;







