‘Beware of dogs’ signages won't scare us – Sanitation Ministry on house-to-house water audit

The Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources has said it will not be discouraged by ‘beware of dogs’ signages on doors of citizens as it embarks on a house to house audit.



The sector minister, Cecilia Dapaah, in announcing the measure to reduce revenue losses said the ministry was in the process of finalizing details of the programme.



Speaking at a press briefing in Accra, she said persons found to have engaged in illegal water connections will be arraigned before court.



“I know most Ghanaians are honest but the bad nuts must be exposed. Even the date is a secret one because we don’t want people to look at the schedule; disconnect when we are coming around and connect when we are off.

“It will be a constant sustainable way of making sure we reduce our non-revenue loses with regards to people who do illegal connections and deny other citizens of water,” she said on Monday.



Madam Cecilia Dapaah mentioned that her outfit will collaborate with the Ghana Water Company Limited (GAWL) in rolling out the initiative.



“The details will be worked out. We need to do this, we will not be afraid of those who put ‘Beware of Dogs’ on their doors, we will go in there to find out and cross check,” she said.







