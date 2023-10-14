‘Beware of fake reposting arrangements’ – NSS cautions personnel

The National Service Scheme (NSS)

The National Service Scheme (NSS) has warned all national service personnel against misinformation on NSS reposting that has gone viral on social media.

According to the Scheme, a man who has been identified as Mr. Victor NSS, with phone number 054831412 has been circulating false information about personnel deployment systems under the Teaching, Agriculture, and Accounting Aid.



The Scheme continued to reveal that, the “Mr. Victor NSS” is luring unsuspecting NSS personnel to contact him and pay some amount of money for a change of postings. The NSS maintains there is no such arrangement.



“The Scheme does not know any such person as MR. VICTOR NSS. No such individual has been contracted to deal with the public for and on behalf of the Scheme.”



“Management therefore wishes to strongly advise all National Service Personnel and the public to ignore the false information being circulated, and any other similar falsehoods, and to treat them with the contempt that they deserve,” it stated.

Persons with genuine reasons for a change of place of posting have been advised by the management of the scheme to visit the nearest NSS office to place a request.



“Finally, Management wishes to advise all national service personnel and the public to directly contact any of the Scheme’s Regional or District Secretariats, or the headquarters to have their grievances addressed,” it added.



EAN/BB