Beware of fraudsters using my name to extort money – Jomoro MP cautions constituents

Dorcas Afo Toffey, the Member of Parliament for Jomoro has warned the public, particularly her constituents to be wary of activities of fraudsters who are using fake social media accounts and phone numbers to defraud people in her name.

Afo Toffey in a GhanaWeb interview explained that her attention has been drawn to activities by some criminals who are using her name to extort money from unsuspecting persons from her constituency.



She was concerned about the attempt by such persons to fleece innocent members of the public with promises of having them recruited into the security service and other public agencies.



While promising to take action and have the criminals dealt with, Dorcas Afo Toffey urged the public to be very circumspect and disregard any message from a social media account that is not verified.



She disclosed that under no circumstances would she demand money from her constituents to offer them any form of assistance or opportunity.

“My attention has been drawn to activities of certain people who are using my name on Facebook to dupe people. They are telling them that I’m charging people to get them into the security service, it is not true. I haven’t said anything. My Facebook account is verified and I have not made any such post.



“I want my people to know that anyone who tries to communicate with them via Facebook and for that matter not with my verified account is not me. Everybody should be careful. I will never charge anybody to help them,” she said.



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb has learnt of the activities of two fraudsters who are parading as the MP and an aide to the MP.



The contacts of these people who have already reached out to people in the constituency and asked for money to facilitate their recruitment into the Ghana Immigration Service include 0545361305 and +233 54 965 1876