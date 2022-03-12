2
Menu
News

Beware of kidnapping activities – US govt issues security alert to its citizens in Ghana

Ghana Us Flag New Flag of the US and Ghana

Sat, 12 Mar 2022 Source: 3news.com

The United States government has issued a security alert advising citizens that the US Embassy has received unsubstantiated information that US citizens may be targeted for kidnapping for ransom in northern Ghana, to include the Upper East region and the Upper West region.

This threat could also apply to other foreign nationals, the US government said.

“If you’re in northern Ghana, including the Upper West and Upper East regions, you may be targeted for kidnapping for ransom. You should exercise a high degree of caution in these regions,” the US said.

Source: 3news.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Choruses of Supreme Court judges difficult to understand - Analyst
Meet me outside if you're a man - defence lawyer to police prosecutor
Downgrade of two Ghanaian banks is a waste - Adongo
We wont go to IMF for 'small small' boys to dictate to us - Baafi
Ya Naa chides Nr minister
Shatta Wale warns critics for the second time
Your descendants won’t ever get the chance to play for Hearts - Akambi to players who left for free
Partey 'disagrees' with Arteta on lack of control in Watford win
68-year-old footballer reveals secret to fitness
Re-election should be in Hohoe, not Buem – Dr Joe Addae
Related Articles: