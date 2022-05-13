0
Beware of scammers, I have only one Facebook account – Ho West MP

96720340 Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah

Fri, 13 May 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Member of Parliament(MP) for Ho West, Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah has cautioned constituents and the general public against a fake Facebook account bearing the lawmaker’s name.

According to the Ho West lawmaker, he has only one personal Facebook account and an official Facebook page.

He therefore urged the public to disregard imposters who use his name to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

A statement issued by the office of the MP, on Thursday, 12 May 2022 said: “The Ho West Lawmaker has only one personal Facebook account with name BEDZRAH EMMA KWASI, an official Facebook page named EMMANUEL KWASI BEDZRAH and a Facebook group named FRIENDS OF EMMANUEL KWASI BEDZRAH (FEBE).

“Any other account, page or group attributed to the MP is regulated by an imposter to defraud unsuspecting individuals.”

It added that: “The office of the MP will not in any way demand material gift/reward from you before any form of assistance is rendered.

“You engage such unprincipled fraudsters at your own perils.”

Source: classfmonline.com
