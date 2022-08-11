Beyond recovery of GHC1m 'stolen' by Labianca owner, prosecute her - Dr. Apaak

Mrs. Asoma-Hinneh, owner of Labianca and member of the Council of State

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South Dr. Clement Apaak has opined that the recovery of the GHC1 million from Labianca, a company owned by Mrs. Asomah-Hinneh, is not enough.

The lawmaker says Mrs. Asoma-Hinneh should not be in office.



In his view, she must resign from office or processes to remove her must be triggered immediately.



The Council of State Member who owns Labianca Company and is a member of the Board of Directors of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), has been accused of allegedly using her position to get a favourable decision from the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).



These led to a reduction in her company’s tax liabilities.



The Special Prosecutor has since recovered GHS 1 million from Labianca.



In reacting to the issue, Dr. Apaak noted that somone who took advantage of her position to steal from the state cannot be part of those who advise the President.

He said she must be further investigated and prosecuted.



“The Council of State has a core duty to advise the President on national issues, including fighting corruption.



A member of the Council taking advantage of her privileged position to steal from the state can’t go unpunished.



Recovery is not enough, the owner of the Labianca company, a member of the Council of State, and board member of the GPHA, must resign or processes activated to remove her.



She must be further invested before being prosecuted because the loot is likely more than the about 1M stated by the SP.



Remember I’ve on many occasions made the point that politically exposed or connected persons have been evading taxes especially at the ports. This is only one example, and a tip of the iceberg.