Biakoye DCE warns male teachers to desist from engaging female students at home

Source: GNA

Madam Millicent Carboo, the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Biakoye District in the Oti Region, has cautioned male teachers against soliciting the services of female students in their homes.

She said most male teachers used some of these girls as maidservants in their homes by making them run errands, cook and wash, and in the end impregnate them.



Madam Carboo said this during her tour of some Basic schools in the Biakoye District.



Some of the schools toured include Okrabe D/A Primary School, Kabosu D/A Primary School, Apesokubi D/A Primary School.



The DCE asked the pupils to obey their parents, teachers, and stakeholders in their communities.

She advised them to take their education seriously to merit the investments of their parents and guardians.



She urged parents to continue to fend for their children saying it would be inimical on their part not to provide the needs of their wards, especially the girl child when they have not attained adulthood.



She again advised them to use communal labour to get some of the petty infrastructural challenges fixed in the schools.



The students were advised to eschew indiscipline as it's the only way to finish their basic education successfully and have access to the free senior high school (Free SHS) whose bill is born by the government.