Bias against women is endemic in communities – Nkosuo Hemaa of Seikwa Tanokrom

Nkosuohemaa of SeikwaTanokrom, Nana Akua Foriwaa Dwommoh

Nana Akua Foriwaa Dwommoh, Nkosuohemaa of SeikwaTanokrom has said that bias against women is endemic in communities which make empowerment of women challenging.

Speaking on the GTV Breakfast Show and contributing to discussions to mark International Women’s Day, Nana Akua Foriwaa Dwommoh said women in urban areas are more aware of their rights compared to those in rural areas.

She called for the mentorship of young girls especially in rural areas to help them keep up with the fast-paced life, likely to leave them beyond if the disparity gaps are not intentionally worked on.