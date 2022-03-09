Bias against women is endemic in communities – Nkosuo Hemaa of Seikwa Tanokrom

Wed, 9 Mar 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Nana Akua Foriwaa Dwommoh, Nkosuohemaa of SeikwaTanokrom has said that bias against women is endemic in communities which make empowerment of women challenging.
Speaking on the GTV Breakfast Show and contributing to discussions to mark International Women’s Day, Nana Akua Foriwaa Dwommoh said women in urban areas are more aware of their rights compared to those in rural areas.
She called for the mentorship of young girls especially in rural areas to help them keep up with the fast-paced life, likely to leave them beyond if the disparity gaps are not intentionally worked on.
Source: gbcghanaonline.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- International Women's Day: 3 women history makers in 4th republic
- Celebrating Abla Dzifa Gomashie for championing the socialization of boys and girls
- Celebrating Akosua Dentaa Amoateng for listening to the cries of women
- Celebrating Women: 4 female chief directors of govt ministries
- Celebrating Rev. Mrs. Rita Korankye-Ankrah for caring for the homeless, impacting young lives
- Read all related articles