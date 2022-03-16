1
Menu
News

Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai MP’s constituency office vandalized, aide stabbed

Alfred Obeng Boatengftg Member of Parliament for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Constituency, Alfred Obeng Boateng,

Wed, 16 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Unknown thugs storm NPP office

Stabbed MP aide rushed to the hospital

Thugs steal MP’s laptop, phones at his constituency office

The Special aide of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Constituency, Alfred Obeng Boateng, has been stabbed by some unknown thugs.

According to a citinews report, the MP’s aide was stabbed when some unknown thugs stormed his office to vandalize the premises.

He has since been taken to the Bibiani Government Hospital for treatment.

The thugs also went away with cash, laptops, and mobile phones.

Speaking in an interview with citinews, NPP’s Constituency Secretary, Joseph Halifax Amandeh confirmed that “some persons had gone to the MP’s office with a bailiff from Sefwi Wiawso High Court to serve Mr Solomon Boamah, who is the MP’s special aide with a writ committal contempt but rather resorted to break into the office although it was locked.”

“Some monies were taken away. We have some laptops which have been taken away and three mobile phones. We had to rush there when we heard the issue. We sent the victim to the police station to collect a police form,” he said.

Meanwhile, a formal complaint has been lodged to the Bibiani police.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
BREAKING: Barker-Vormawor granted bail
Supreme Court appears too partisan – Arthur K
Minority shoots down loan approval over SC ruling
Suhuyini tackles Sarkodie over zoom calls comment
Mahama is the richest person in NDC – Kennedy Agyapong
Adongo teases Supreme Court
Nigel Gaisie releases new prophecies on ‘Umuofia’
Bagbin should not have sent Kofi Attor to represent him – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
Franklin Cudjoe calls on fair-minded Ghanaians to speak up on rising fuel prices
'I will advise myself' - Judge warns prosecution