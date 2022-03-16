Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai MP’s constituency office vandalized, aide stabbed

Member of Parliament for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Constituency, Alfred Obeng Boateng,

Unknown thugs storm NPP office

Stabbed MP aide rushed to the hospital



Thugs steal MP’s laptop, phones at his constituency office



The Special aide of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Constituency, Alfred Obeng Boateng, has been stabbed by some unknown thugs.



According to a citinews report, the MP’s aide was stabbed when some unknown thugs stormed his office to vandalize the premises.



He has since been taken to the Bibiani Government Hospital for treatment.

The thugs also went away with cash, laptops, and mobile phones.



Speaking in an interview with citinews, NPP’s Constituency Secretary, Joseph Halifax Amandeh confirmed that “some persons had gone to the MP’s office with a bailiff from Sefwi Wiawso High Court to serve Mr Solomon Boamah, who is the MP’s special aide with a writ committal contempt but rather resorted to break into the office although it was locked.”



“Some monies were taken away. We have some laptops which have been taken away and three mobile phones. We had to rush there when we heard the issue. We sent the victim to the police station to collect a police form,” he said.



Meanwhile, a formal complaint has been lodged to the Bibiani police.