Bibianihene accused of complicity in chieftaincy clash

Bibianihene Nana Ngoah Anyimah Okodom II

The Bibianihene, Nana Ngoah Anyimah Okodom II has been accused of playing a critical role in the recent chieftaincy clash between some factions of Bibiani and Anhwiaso Traditional Authorities.

Nana Ebiri Kwame III, the Odikro of Anhwiaso Hwenapori, maintained that the actions and inactions of the Bibianihene were the main factors that brought about the clash.



Reacting to the matter on the Anopa Bofoↄ morning show, the Odikro, said, the Bibianihene incited his people to attack them in their attempt to visit the river Mensin to perform some rituals to pave the way for the operation of a large-scale mining firm, Asante Gold Corporation.



“The Bibianihene factions were attacking us from the opposite direction even in the police presence so our youths said they were not going to sit down for my name to be tarnished as a chief.”



“But for the chief [Bibianihene], the only thing he only does is inciting the youth. He always tells them that without his involvement or should the mining company fail to consult him for the necessary rites, their operations would not yield any positive results,” they told Kofi Adoma Nwanwani.



The Odikro also alleged that the Bibianihene had preached to his people that when they allow him [Odikro] to take full control of the rite performing at the riverside, the possibility of not receiving any job offers in the mining firm is high.



The rationale he described it as “baseless”, and wondered why a chief would have such imagination, knowing that he [Odikro] is not in the capacity as an HR who hired workers to the firm.

He further refuted claims suggesting that the clash was a result of resettlement issues, but disclosed they were only going to pour libation.



The Libation, he said, was to “thank the gods and the ancestors of the land for the discovery of the gold in the area and not resettlement as alleged by the Bibianihene.”



The Odikro of Anhwiaso Hwenapori, Nana Ebiri Kwame III, accepted the fact that he had with him a local ammunition, it was only meant to protect himself and the other sub-chiefs of his entourage from being harmed by his opponent.



Although he admitted having his weapon on him, he distanced himself from being responsible for any of the wounds the victims sustained because he never fired any shots.



He also accused the Bibianihene of hiring the services of one Burkinabe national who is believed to ‘possess black magic’ as a gang leader of his factions in the fight.



Responding to accusations, the Bibianihene, Nana Ngoah Anyimah Okodom II, classified the allegations as untrue and said Bibiani is known to have different tribes of people leaving in the area. He also noted that the people of Bibiani are stronger enough and need not go and hire someone else to assist them.