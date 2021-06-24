Biblica to launch Ewe Bible in Ho

International Bible Society

Source: GNA

Biblica, an International Bible Society, will on Friday launch the 'Agbenya La' the new contemporary Ewe Bible, in Ho.

The launch will take place at the Dela Cathedral of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana (EPCG) at Ho Kpodzi.



A letter copied to the Ghana News Agency and jointly signed by Mr Thomas Amoah, the Regional Director, West Africa of Biblica, and Apostle Richard K. Adanu, Chairman of the Organising Committee, said on Tuesday.



It explained that Biblica was the translator of the popular New International Version of the Bible, which had translated 64 full bibles and 16 New Testaments into local languages globally.



"Our latest of such translations is the revision of the 'Agbenya La' the new contemporary Ewe Bible," it said.

The launch would be done in collaboration with the Volta Regional branches of the Christian Council of Ghana, Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council, the Ho Area Ministers Association, the International Clergy Association, and all Christian Churches.



It said Right Rev. Dr Lt Col Bliss Divine Agbeko (Rtd), the Moderator of the General Assembly of the EPCG, would chair the function.



All the COVID-19 protocols would be strictly enforced at the launch, the letter said.