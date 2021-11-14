Biblical principles of leadership must reflect in work environment - Bishop

Bishop Professor Albert Luguterah, General Overseer of the Kings Christian Ministry

Source: GNA

Bishop Professor Albert Luguterah, General Overseer of the Kings Christian Ministry, has called on Christians to demonstrate Biblical values and principles in their work environment.

He said Christians in the country needed to exhibit godly examples at their places of work and endeavour to eschew acts and practices that did not honour God.



Bishop Professor Luguterah called on Christians to be tolerant, law-abiding and to demonstrate the spirit of diligence, hard work and honesty to attract the blessings of God.



He said incidences of lawlessness, the rising rate of indiscipline among the youth, bribery and corruption among Christians were alien to the Christian faith.



"If we claim to have over 70 percent of Christians living in the country, how come we display such kind of indiscipline, laziness and other forms of ungodly practices".



Bishop Professor Luguterah said this at the African Biblical Leadership Initiative Youth Forum organized by the Bible Society of Ghana at Tamale in the Northern Region.



The event was on the theme: "Productivity Links to Development."

It brought together representatives of youth groups, Christian leaders and membership of the Bible Society of Ghana, aimed at empowering them on key principles of leadership.



Rev Enoch Aryee-Atta, General Secretary of the Bible Society of Ghana, said the rationale behind the forum was to help raise the next generation of youth, who will become future leaders with integrity and truthfulness geared towards changing the current scenario of Christianity and leadership in the country.



"This forum seeks to imbibe on our youth to work with integrity and faithfulness, wherever they find themselves. The Christian leader must be a person of positive influence."



Rev James Abdulai Nindoo, Oversight Committee Chairperson of the Bible Society of Ghana, said "everything rises and falls with leadership, hence the need to equip the next generation of leadership. The future of the church largely depends on the leaders we raise today," he noted.



Participants commended the Bible Society of Ghana and other stakeholders for the initiative and appealed to other organizations to ensure they prioritised youth leadership development to engage the youth on positive lifestyles.