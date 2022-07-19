Big names that lost in NPP national executives race

John Boadu lost his reelection bid on Saturday

The ruling New Patriotic Party held a National Delegates Conference on Saturday, July 16, 2022, where 10 persons were elected as national executives of the party.



The contest saw over 40 members of the party vying for the positions available. Some big names within the party who contested some of the available positions however failed to attain their ambitions.



GhanaWeb takes a look at some big names who lost out on some portfolios in the election.



Chairmanship position:



In the category of National Chairman, 7 people contested. It was the category with biggest names which had a number of stalwarts in there.



George Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah



George Abankwah-Yeboah was the Treasurer of the NPP who contested for the position of the chairman in Saturday’s elections . He was one of the few officers of the party who sought reelection albeit in a different portfolio.

Abankwah-Yeboah is a founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who has risen through the ranks of the party from being a polling station chairman in 2006, to being a member of the Greater Accra Regional Finance Committee, the Greater Accra Regional Treasurer and the Deputy Director of Campaign and Fundraising in 2016.



He was the national treasurer of the party from 2017 up to Saturday when a new breed of executives were elected.



Abankwah -Yeboah polled 294 votes out of a total of 5525 votes cast on the day.



Sammy Crabbe



Sammy Crabbe in 2015, was suspended as Second National Vice Chairman of the NPP for flouting the rules and regulations of the party.



He attemptedto contest for the party’s chairmanship in 2018 but was disallowed due to his suspension.



The vetting committee of the NPP however approved him when he filed to contest the position in 2022.



His dream however was cut short as he polled only 32 votes in the chairmanship race.





Prof. Christopher Ameyaw Akumfi



Former Member of Parliament for Techiman North Constituency, Professor Ameyaw Akumfi joined 6 other persons to contest for the NPP’s national chairmanship position on Saturday.



The former minister for education during the era of President John Agyekum Kufuor polled only 101 votes in the race.



Stephen Asamoah-Boateng



Popularly referred to as Asabee, the former Member of Parliament for Mfantsiman West was one of the lead contenders in the run up to the elections.



Despite being the candidate with the second highest votes, Asabee fell some three thousand and over votes behind the eventual winner, Stephen Ayesu Ntim.



General Secretary position



The biggest shocker of the NPP’s national executives contest happened in the general secretary category contested by some 6 individuals, of which one pulled out some days to the election day.



John Boadu

John Boadu was deputy general of the NPP and was elevated to the general secretary position in 2015 when the then general secretary was suspended.



He was elected general secretary of the party at a delegates conference in 2018. His ambition to gain the party’s nod for another four years however failed on Saturday.



John Boadu polled 2,525 votes against the winner, Justin Frimpong Kodua who polled 2,837 votes.



Iddrisu Musah (Superior)



Musah Superior was one of the tough-talking candidates going into the election on Saturday. The former Mayor of Tamale sounded sure of a victory going into the elections but his expectations were cut short.



He polled 104 votes.



Vice Chairperson position



Michael Omari Waddie



Michael Omari Wadie was the 3rd National Vice Chairman of the NPP going into the contest on Saturday.

He was hoping to win the Vice Chair position through votes but failed to win any of the three deputy chairmanship slots as he polled some 1635.



National Organiser



The national organizer contest was won by former national youth organizer of the NPP, Henry Nana Boakye in a 6-man race.



Daniel Nii Titus Glover



Titus Glover gave the lead contender in the national organizer race a run for his money. The former MP for Tema East who is also a former deputy minister for transport polled 2,274 votes behind the winner who polled 2,870.



