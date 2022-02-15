Big relief for NPP as Adwoa Safo arrives in Ghana by weekend

Dome Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo

Spokesperson for the Gender and Social Protection Minister, Sara Adwoa Safo, Nana Dubin has said that her Boss will arrive in Ghana by the weekend of 19th February, 2022.

Nana Dubin in an interview with Kofi Adoma Nwanwani on Angel FM’s Anɔpa Bɔfoɔ on Monday said the Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament (MP) is now well and fit to work for the betterment of the constituency and Parliament in general.



“I want to assure you that Honourable Sara Adwoa Safo will come to town for the betterment of the constituency and the party…she will arrive by weekend, yes, by weekend she will be in town…,” Nana Dubin said.



He further said that Adwoa Safo has been having a fantastic relationship with the leadership of Parliament since she went abroad.



“she has no intention to do that…she has been communicating with the leadership of Parliament since she went abroad



The third-time MP has been accused of holding the Akuffo-Addo administration to ransom due to her persistent absence from the Law Making chamber for some weeks now.

Political analysts have supported claims within the ruling party that the MP has become an altross around the Nana Addo administration following her incessant absence from the law making chamber.’



Sources within the government have hinted that her failure to attend Parliamentary proceedings have been part of the reasons why the Majority caucus in Parliament are not getting the numbers needed to pass the bill.



Assin Central MP who has fathered two children with her have joined the chorus calling on the female Minister to stop holding the governmnent to ransom.



“You can see that he is very committed to the NPP. If what was done to him was done to Adwoa Safo, she would have taken NPP to ….do you understand? Adwoa Sarfo is holding the whole NPP to ransom. It is the truth I’m saying.



“I won’t cover it up because I have 2 children with her so when she is doing something which is wrong, [I won’t say it]. What is going on in NPP is very annoying. We have pampered some people to the extent that they have become tin gods,” he said.