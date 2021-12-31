Biggest police reshuffles of the year

Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare

The Ghana Police Service (GPS) had a major shake in its leadership after the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, took over in substantive capacity as the IGP on August 1, 2021.



The top hierarchy of the Service was hit with the reshuffle in the first week of his tenure.



Here are 5 police officers affected by the reshuffle

Superintendent Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman



Madam Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman, in the shake up, was appointed to be in charge of the Judicial Police in the Eastern Region.



Until the reshuffle, she was the Public Affairs Director of the service. She took over that position from DCOP David Eklu in January 2020.



DSP Effia Tenge



Until her appointment as the Greater Accra Public Affairs Director, DSP Effia Tenge used to head the Media Monitoring Desk (National Police Headquarters) where she supervised and analyzed media contents on police reportage.

The now former Greater Accra Public Affairs Director, DSP Mrs. Elizabeth Effia Tenge, will be in charge of the Volta Regional Public Affairs Directorate following the reshuffle.



ACP Kwesi Ofori



Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Samuel Kwesi Ofori, was moved from the post of Operational Director of the Greater Accra police, to become the Public Affairs Director (PAD).



He took over from Superintendent Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman.



DSP Ms. Juliana Obeng

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Ms. Juliana Obeng, returned to take over her old position as the Greater Accra Regional Public Affairs Director in the shakeup.



She was until then in charge of Public Affairs at the CID headquarters.



Superintendent Alexander Kwaku Obeng



Superintendent Alexander Kwaku Obeng who was in charge of the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) at the Police Headquarters was appointed as Director at the Public Affairs Department of the MTTD.