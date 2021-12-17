Billboards don’t win elections, focus on your message – Adomako-Mensah cautions candidates

Collins Adomako-Mensah, the Member of Parliament for Afigya Kwabre North

Collins Adomako-Mensah, the Member of Parliament for Afigya Kwabre North, has served caution to persons interested in occupying positions in the New Patriotic Party to focus their campaign on good policies instead of flooding the country with billboards.



Collins Adomako-Mensah stated on the Friday, December 17, 2021 edition of Peace FM’s Kokrokoo program that the message from prospective candidates will form the cog for delegates who will cast their ballot in the elections next year.



He jabbed the National Democratic Congress, reasoning that the NDC would have retained power in 2016 if elections were about billboards.

“Billboards don’t win elections. If billboards won elections, we wouldn’t have beaten the NDC in 2016. Billboard don’t win elections so if you are potential aspirant and you think billboards will make you win then you are just kidding yourself. It’s your message that will make people vote for you,” he said.



Adomako-Mensah commended the leadership of the party for issuing directives targeted at preventing would-be candidates from campaigning at the party’s upcoming conference.



He is confident that the directive by the party would be followed and that sanity will prevail at the event’s ground.



He added further that the NPP has glean lessons from its past mistakes and will not repeat same in the next elections.



“I’m happy, right from the top the party gave that directive. I have no doubt that this come Sunday, people will obey the directive. We will get a few people who disobey the order but I’m sure the party members will comply with this directive.

“The party has ordered the removal of the billboards and they complying. They are complying with the directive so I’m glad. We are not a party that is oblivious of its past. We are aware of it and we are working towards it,” he said.



Ahead of its conference on Sunday, December 19, 2021, the governing party has ordered the removal all billboards of potential regional and national executives as well as presidential candidates in the Kumasi metropolis.



The party cautioned that anyone who flouts the directive will be dealt with in accordance with the party’s regulations.