Binduri SHS closed due to students’ protests against hunger

The emblem of Binduri Community Senior High School

Students of the Binduri Community Senior High School in the Upper East Region have staged a protest against management for allowing them to go hungry for days.

The students disclosed that they are unable to concentrate on their studies due to extreme hunger.



They further added that the dining hall food does not satisfy them like it used to and that is very disturbing, hence their resolve to boycott classes to register their displeasure.



During a media interaction with Onua FM, one of the protesting students said; “They stopped cooking for us on 29th May and to date, they haven’t started cooking for us and despite appeals made to the authorities, there has been no feedback. That’s why we are out here and not in class.”



An undisclosed member of the management of Binduri SHS out of frustration sought to calm the students but was not successful.



Therefore, the school’s management has resorted to sending the students home until the plights of the students are addressed.

“If that’s the case, we will request that you stay in your homes until we are able to address your issues for you to come back. …We are deciding that you go home and you will hear from us,” a member of the school’s management said.



The students, however, accepted the decision of the authorities readily.



ABJ/WA



You can also watch the latest episode of The Lowdown:









In the meantime, watch the latest episode of #SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV with Etsey Atisu below:







