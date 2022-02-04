Bird Flu hits another farm in Saki

Ghana has been battling a mini outbreak of sorts since last year

Source: GNA

Another wave of the Avian Influenza, also known as the H5N1 sub-type Bird Flu, has hit a poultry farm in Saki a community in the Nmlitsakpo electoral area of the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality in the Greater Accra Region.

Confirming the outbreak to the Ghana News Agency at Kpone, Dr Emmanuel Kwao Pecku Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Veterinary Officer, stated that the poultry farmer reported some suspected Avian influenza cases in his farm after which an antigen test was conducted, which confirmed that the Bird flu was present on the farm.



The Municipal Veterinary officer said the municipality risks losing poultry farmers in the coming days should the situation remain the same.

Dr. Pecku noted that the rate at which poultry farmers were losing their birds in the Municipality was alarming and huge investments were being consumed by the outbreak of the bird flu.



He, therefore, appealed to the government and benevolent organizations to support the poultry farmers.