Bird Flu outbreak: 12 regions on red alert

• 12 new regions have been put on red alert for a possible spread of bird flu

• Already, four regions have recorded several cases of the viral disease in the past weeks



• A total ban was placed on the importation and transportation of birds in July



The Risk Communicator for the Veterinary Service Directorate, Dr. Benjamin Kissi Sasu has notified the general public that 12 regions have been put on high alert over a possible outbreak of bird flu.



According to him, these regions add up to the earlier announced Greater Accra, Central, and Volta regions which have already recorded cases in the past month.



Noting that the Ashanti region is the latest to record cases, he said the regions on red alert now are northern regions, the three Bono regions, the Western, Western North, Eastern, and Oti Regions.

Speaking to Citi News he said; “The outbreak began from three regions, then to four regions. So now, all the regions are on alert. The Emergency Response Team is dealing with the regions and continuing with the education and awareness creation. We are hoping that the ministry of Agric will continue to support in terms of logistics and staff strength. So far, we are on guard, updating farmers and other stakeholders on what is happening.”



The government through the Ministry of Food and Agriculture in July 2021 placed a ban on the importation, transportation, and movement of poultry and its related product from within the country and other neighbouring countries. These restrictions were to curb the spread and possible fatalities associated with the disease.



Further reports from relevant authorities suggested that a total of 5,868 deaths and 58,253 infections of Avian Influenza have been recorded among commercial poultry between July 9 and 14, 2021.



However, the source of the infection remains unknown.



