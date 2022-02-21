Birim Central Municipality gets new police station

Birim Central new police station

Source: Yaw Acheampong, Contributor

As the Population of Birim Central Municipality keeps on increasing, it would have effects on residents’ socio-economic activities and also make the Municipality observe a series of unwarranted activities like criminalities, prostitution among others.

To be able to address unwarranted activities about the Birim Central Municipality, the Birim Central Municipal Assembly has constructed a new police station at Akim Oda in the Eastern Region and handed it over to the management of the Police Administration for usage.



Handing over the new edifice to police management, Mrs. Victoria Adu, the Municipal Chief Executive for Birim Central said the government under the leadership of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo would continue to resource Police Administration including other government’s Agencies and Departments to enable both civil and public servants to deliver quality services as expected of them by the general public.



She indicated that the newly constructed police station contains males’ and females’ cells, washroom facilities, visitors’ room, office accommodations among others, and urged the management of the Police Administration to use the station for its intended purposes and also put the structure into good use.

Mr. Isaac Onai, the Municipal Works Engineer indicated that the structure was constructed by a construction firm namely Pnell Company Limited, and said the cost of the project is worth GH₵435,000.00. According to him, the project was funded by the Birim Central Municipal Assembly.



On behalf of IGP and the Police Administration, the Oda Divisional Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mr. F.S. Adikah thanked the Central government and Management of Birim Central Municipal Assembly for their kind gesture. He pledged that the structure would be put into good use and also be maintained by the Management of Police Administration, Akim Oda.



The program was attended by heads of department, security personnel, media personnel including the Municipal Chief Executive for Birim Central.