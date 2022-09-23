Birim MCE breaks ground for construction of health centre

Mrs. Victoria Adu, Municipal Chief Executive for Birim Central during the sod cutting

Source: Yaw Acheampong, Contributor

The coordinated programme of economic and social development policies put together by the government under the leadership of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo – Addo from 2017 to 2024 seeks to address Ghana’s infrastructural deficits.

It is against this background that sod has been cut by the Birim Central Municipal Assembly to build a new Health Centre at Quarters, a suburb of Akim Oda to improve the health care delivery in the Municipality.



During the sod cutting ceremony, Mrs. Victoria Adu, the Municipal Chief Executive for Birim Central indicated that the health Centre was factored into the Assembly’s 2021 action plan and emphasized that, the lack of funds did not make the Assembly execute the project in the year 2021.



However, she said the Assembly was able to pass its 2021 DPAT assessment programme and reiterated that proceeds that had been obtained from the DPAT by the Assembly would be used to finance the Centre. She also thanked taxpayers including all those who contributed to making the Assembly pass the DPAT programme.



Mrs. Adu said when the project is completed; it would help residents in quarters to seek rapid medical treatment whenever they are sick and also minimize health infrastructural deficits faced by the Municipality.



She also used the occasion to thank the central government for helping the Assembly execute several projects in the areas of education, health, roads, agric, among others to improve the residents' living standards.

Mr. Isaac Onai, the Municipal works engineer said, the Health Centre which worth GH₵ 1, 108, 724. 65 Pesewas when completed would encompass facilities such as male and female wards, laboratory, staff accommodation, toilet facilities, kitchen, pharmacy, and family planning unit among others. He further indicated that the contractor would complete the project in seven (7) months.



According to him, the health Center would be constructed by Chaley B. Enterprise, the Oda-based construction firm.



He however charged the consultant and the contractor of the project to use building materials as signed in the contractual agreement by both the Assembly and the construction firm to do the health centre to ensure the long lifespan of the project.



Mr. Charles Berko, the project’s contractor, pledged to complete the health centre on time to make it serve its intended purposes.