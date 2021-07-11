Birim North Chiefs threaten to sanction low performing schools

Obrempong Kyeretwie is not impressed with the BECE results of students

Source: GNA

Obrempong Kwesi Amoh Kyeretwie, President of Birim North Association of Chiefs says the group will soon summon both teachers and headteachers whose students did not perform well in the last Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

This came to light when the Birim North District Head of Supervising and Monitoring, Mr Emmanuel Wiredu briefed the association on issues pertaining to education in the District.



Obrempong Kyeretwie who is also the Chief of Abirem said analysis by the Eastern Regional Ghana Education Service (GES) 2020 BECE rating, six schools were last out of 70 in the Birim North School.



The schools that placed last included; Old Abirem Anglican, Afosu Islamic, Afosu Presbyterian, New Abirem ‘An and Nkwarteng SDA and Amenam D/A basic schools



Obrempong Kyeretwie after the briefing said the fore mentioned schools did not lack logistics and that the chiefs were expecting the schools to deliver.

He said the Newmont Ghana Mining Company in collaboration with the Association had constructed ultra- modern three- units classroom blocks and provided teaching and learning materials to public schools in communities in their catchment areas.



He said to promote effective teaching and learning in schools across the district, the Birim North Association of Chiefs introduced teacher’s award to serve as a motivation to teachers, especially those in deprived areas.



He said the association had plans of providing teachers bungalows for every public school in the district and assured of the association’s continuous support to aid the district’s education service to promote effective teaching and learning in the District.



The Chief entreated the district’s education unit to reshuffle teachers to help curb the menace and therefore advised teachers to give off their best to help raise the name of the district to a befitting level.