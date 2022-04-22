0
Menu
News

Birthday girl dies after falling in a manhole at Ejisu

Dead Body File File photo: The family has since buried the retrieved body

Fri, 22 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A five-year-old girl has been reported dead at Ejisu in the Ashanti Region on her birthday.

Identified as Akyea Obeng, the five-year-old is said to have died after falling into a septic tank also known as a manhole on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

According to an uncle of the deceased, Yaw Kitoa, his niece who celebrated her birthday on that Thursday went missing at home after she was last seen playing around a wretched septic tank with her older brother.

After combing through their neighbourhood by a search party made up of family and neighbours, her body was found floating in the septic tank which was partially covered with wood.

At the time of the discovery by the search party, some Wawa boards covering the tank were found broken, indicating that the little girl may have accidentally tripped and fell into the manhole after stepping on the wood.

“By the time we reached there, she had already drowned in faeces. Magots all over her nostrils, mouth, ear and other holes on the body”, Yaw Kitoa narrated.

The retrieved body of the five-year-old has since been buried by the family.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akuapem Poloo makes a bold confession
Attempt to bury boy, cow alive foiled
Petition to impeach Akufo-Addo will fail – Former MP
Meet the beautiful wife and family of Stephen Appiah
'Maame Water' spirit ruined our careers - Ex-starlet Captain
What I would do as president for one day - Sam Jonah
Akufo-Addo's wife will deal with moral aspect of Serwaa Broni saga – Ablakwa
Here are the new legal fees issued by GBA
'What's your locus, go and sleep!' – CLOGSAG boss slams IMANI boss over neutrality allowance
My son’s marriage to Akufo-Addo’s daughter to unite Ashanti, Akyem faction in NPP – Kofi Jumah