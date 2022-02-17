Births and Deaths Registry staff to be absorbed into Local Government Service

Head of the Local Government Service, Ing. Dr. Nana Ato Arthur

The Head of the Local Government Service (LGS), Ing. Dr. Nana Ato Arthur disclosed that the service has initiated processes to absorb the Births and Deaths Registry staff from the Civil Service into the LGS.

According to him, the move is to ensure the full operationalization of the department at the decentralized level following the recent amendment of the Registration of Births and Deaths Act 2020 (Act 1027), to enable the Registry function as departments of the District Assemblies and for staff to similarly migrate from the Civil Service to the LGS.



Ing. Dr. Nana Ato Arthur made this revelation at the ongoing refresher course for Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) from the Greater Accra, Volta and Oti Regions in Ho.



The refresher course among other things is aimed to ensure that the MMDCES share their experiences for feedback; deepen their understanding on local governance, leadership and management as well as requirements for managing their respective local governments to achive efficiency, value for money, social justice and inclusivity.



It was organised under the auspices of the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development in collaboration with the Institute of Local Government Studies.

The LGS head noted that the integration of the Births and Deaths Registry into the departments of the MMDAs is to promote effective and efficient registration of births and death at the local level; and to ensure the dramatic transformation of births and deaths registration in the country.



He further added that the transfer is a significant milestone in the national quest towards full decentralization and also shows government’s commitment to accelerate the pace of decentralization.



He urged staff to embrace the process with enthusiasm and optimism.