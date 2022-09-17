Bishop Adonteng Boateng feeds hundreds of widows in Kumasi

The founder and leader of the Divine Word International Ministries, Bishop Kofi Adonteng Boateng, over the past weekend delighted hundreds of widows within the Kumasi Metropolis with a show of great love.

At his event dubbed Happy Smiles, hosted at the GNAT Hall, the American-based Ghanaian preacher held a feast for the widows and widowers, leaving them with happy memories to reminisce on.



As part of the event, the widows were treated to a buffet personally served by the many prominent personalities who were invited to grace the occasion.



The likes of the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, were part of the special guests who dined with the widows.



In an interview with Oman Channel ahead of the event, Bishop Adonteng Boateng stressed the need to put a smile on the faces of the men and women who have lost their spouses.



“I have been poor and in need before. I remain grateful for how far God has brought me. I know I can’t do everything that is supposed to be done for our widows. But it is important if I am able to put a smile on the faces of our widows even for a day. I know that there is someone out there that for the entire year they have not been able to afford a smile due to the pressures of life,” the Bishop said.

Some of the happy widows were full of praise to Bishop Adonteng Boateng and his team for the generosity he extended to them.



Watch a video of how things turned out below:







