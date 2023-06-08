Bishop Agyinasare-Nogokpo saga: Agyinasare is spiritually stronger than me – Eagle Prophet

Founder and leader of God’s Crown Chapel, Prophet Reindolf Oduro Gyebi alias Eagle Prophet

The founder and leader of God’s Crown Chapel, Prophet Reindolf Oduro Gyebi, known widely as the Eagle Prophet, has given reasons why he is shying away from speaking about the impasse between the founder of Perez Chapel International, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, and the Chiefs and people of Nogokpo.

According to him, he will go blind if he dares speak about the raging issue between the man of God and the traditional authorities in the Ketu South Municipality.



Speaking on Kumasi-based Angel FM Drive Time Show, hosted by Ike De Unpredictable and monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the Eagle Prophet said, “The fight between Prophet Agyinasare and Nogokpo Traditional Council has moved from physical to spiritual, and I’m not in the position to talk about it. I’m not praying for Archbishop Agyinasare because he is spiritually strong, but rather, I’m praying for the church to be strong.”



“Ike, I can’t advise Archbishop Agyinasare to apologize to the Nogokpo Traditional Council or not because he is even stronger than me spiritually," the Eagle Prophet added.

“The church needs to be strong and the members need our prayers because the battle has moved from physical to spiritual,” he said



The Eagle Prophet emphasized, "I’m praying for the church, not Prophet Agyinasare, because he doesn’t need my prayers since he is spiritually stronger than me.”



“I will be glad if the Nogokpo Traditional Council and Archbishop Charles Agyinasare smoke the peace pipe, but I believe the leadership of the Perez Chapel International will meet their founder to put proper measures in place that will bring about peace,” he urged.