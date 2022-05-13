Bishop Bosomtwe Ayensu's 'mental illness' denied him Chaplain General position - Asiedu Nketia explains

NDC takes on Methodist Bishop for criticising Mahama

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary, National Democratic Congress (NDC), has been explaining why the former Presiding Bishop of the Obuasi Diocese of the Methodist Church Ghana was disqualified as a Chaplain General of the Ghana Police Service.



According to him, the medical records of Rev. Stephen Bosomtwe Ayensu, who at the time was a police officer proved that he was mentally challenged.

Asiedu Nketia noted that, the man of God wanted the late Prof John Evans Atta Mills to use his influence to secure him the position but the he [Atta Mills] declined.



"First of all those he was competing with for the post were ahead of him in terms of ranking, secondly he had medical records of a slight mental illness . . . I have evidence to that, and you know hospitals keep medical records for about 10 years and scrap it otherwise you could have crosschecked at the Police Hospital . . . that is why they didn't give him that position. So he wanted Prof Mills to use political power to help him and the late Mills didn't do it . . .," the NDC's scribe said during an interview on Accra-based Okay FM on Thursday, May 12, 2022.



He added that, because the former Methodist Bishop did not get any 'big man' within the government to help him secure that position due to his state of mind, as his medical records state, he angrily resigned from the Police Service.



Asiedu Nketia stressed that it is on the basis of this history known to the opposition party, that is why the Bishop chastised former President John Dramani Mahama when he promised to repeal the controversial E-Levy.

He observed that, Rev. Stephen Bosomtwe Ayensu has a longstanding hatred for the NDC since he was denied that position.



". . . the NDC and the Methodist Church do not have any problem, but rather we have a problem with Bishop Ayensu as a human being, we will not allow him to let us have issues with the church . . . henceforth we all know that he is an NPP member and doing the work of the party . . .," Johnson Asiedu Nketia explained.



He reiterated that, despite the litany of vitriolic attacks launched by him against the party and some of its leading functionaries, it is a fact that several leaders of the NDC have been and are still devout members of the Methodist Church.



“President John Evans Atta Mills and Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, both of blessed memory were members of the Methodist Church in good standing until their passing.

“Similarly, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the immediate-past Running Mate to the Flagbearer of the NDC in the 2020 General Election is also a member of the Methodist Church,” Johnson Asiedu Nketia stressed.



Background



Bishop Stephen Bosomtwe Ayensu whiles addressing journalists at the 25th Synod of the Methodist Church at the Mount Zion Methodist Church, Obuasi stated that the cancellation of the controversial E-Levy by Mahama will not materialise because the 2020 NDC flagbearer will not get another opportunity to lead the country.



He said, the country’s predicaments will take only wise economic decisions such as the levy to get the country out of the doldrums.

“The wrecks and shocks of the pandemic, which the Russia-Ukraine war has deepened, are clear.



“We should all endeavour to pay the E-Levy so the government could use the accrued money for development,” the man of God noted.



Members of the opposition NDC have since been lambasted him over his comments.



