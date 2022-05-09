Bishop Bosomtwe desperate about getting attention of NPP hierarchy by defending E-Levy - Sissala West MP

Member of Parliament for Sissala West, Mohammed A. Sukparu

NDC will repeal E-Levy, John Dramani

You won’t even win power to repeal E-Levy, Ex-Methodist Bishop to Mahama



Some clergy have reduced themselves to partisan politics



Member of Parliament for Sissala West, Mohammed A. Sukparu has slammed Bishop Bosomtwe Ayensu, past Methodist bishop of Obuasi over his recent comments on E-Levy.



According to him, Bishop Bosomtwe has lost his relevance and is also desperate about getting the attention of the NPP hierarchy by defending the infamous E-Levy.



Former President John Dramani Mahama on May 2,2022 said the NDC government will repeal the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) Act if voted into power in 2025.

Reacting to this, Bishop Bosomtwe Ayensu, said there is very little possibility of John Mahama coming to power again to even cancel it when he spoke to journalists at the ongoing Methodist’s 25th Synod at Mount Zion Methodist Church, Obuasi.



However, reacting to the bishop’s statement, the Member of Parliament for Sissala West in a Facebook post, has said he was not surprised about the comments considering some clergy men have reduced themselves to become propaganda tools for the New Patriotic Party’s government.



“With all voices of reason losing their volumes under President Akufo-Addo’s dictatorship, it comes with no surprise that even some in the clergy have reduced themselves to an extension of the failing New Patriotic Party’s government’s propaganda outlet.



“What surprises me however is the desperation with which this particular “Bishop” throws away all principles of truth he’s to uphold as a supposed man of God. Unlike the others, he does not even pretend about it,” he posted



The lawmaker described Bishop Bosomtwe as an attention seeker.

Below is his statement



In May 2021, “Bishop” Stephen Richard Bosomtwe Ayensu was loud in defense of the corruption in the Akufo-Addo regime, claiming there’s no evidence of corruption and it is not their place as clergy to even speak on such matters. For one who was so loud on criticizing corruption under Mahama, “Bishop” Bosomtwe said when asked about President Akufo-Addo “I will not dispute that there’s corruption in Ghana now but where’s the evidence”. The standards suddenly changed for him.



Now even with the cries of distressed from a struggling population, a supposed bishop who has lost all relevance is only desperate about getting the attention of the NPP hierarchy by defending the infamous E-Levy.