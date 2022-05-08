Bishop Duncan Williams influenced me to become a pastor – Reverend Eastwood Anaba

Duncan Williams and Eastwood Anaba

Reverend Bishop Duncan Williams Founder of Eastwood Anaba Ministries has revealed the role played by Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams in his decision to become a man of God.

He indicated that the Ghanaian Charismatic Pioneer, Presiding Archbishop, and General Overseer of the Action Chapel International (ACI) influenced who he has become today.



“In my day I saw a positive influence in Bishop Duncan-Williams. At that time we used to call him Pastor Nick and he came to PRESEC to preach as a youth and I saw him. I just told myself if a nice young man like this can preach with this amount of passion and believes in Jesus I want to follow this example and I did and today the examples are all over the place. By the grace of God, he is still there and he is a bigger influence today than when I knew him. If at that time he was a fisher of men and could draw me, with that level of his influence at that time today with the monumental figure that he is I think it would be easier for a younger person to look at him, look at Action and all the under-shepherds he has created, he has raised and even Pastors who are not Action that he has influenced they are all over the place”, he revealed on Foot Print TV monitored by MyNewsGh.com.

The outspoken Man of God maintained that the current generation, therefore, has no excuse for the unavailability of persons they look up to or role models to mentor them.



“I think our generation of youth would not have an excuse because the stars, the sky is full of galaxies of stars of the Kingdom of God who is just revealing the light of Jesus Christ. The light is set on the heels and they can look at the good examples they can be influenced and stop following the bad examples and be influenced and stop giving the excuse that the bad examples are too powerful”, he stressed.