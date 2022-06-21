Bishop Heward-Mills, former Presby Moderator omitted from Cathedral incorporation – Ablakwa discloses

Reverend Prof Cephas Omenyo and Bishop Dag Heward-Mills

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has revealed that the names of the Presiding Bishop of the Lighthouse Group of Churches, Dag Heward-Mills, and the former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Reverend Cephas Omenyo, have been omitted from the incorporation of the National Cathedral.



In yet another documentation released on the Cathedral controversy, the MP detailed that the two revered men of God were not registered as directors of the now incorporated state-owned company, National Cathedral, even though they are members of the Board of Trustees.



This he says is contrary to claims made by the Secretariat in its Friday, June 17 statement that said, “the Board of Trustees’ were registered as directors during the incorporation stage of the Cathedral as a company.

“The National Cathedral was registered as a company limited by guarantee, to be used as the instrument for the construction and management of the National Cathedral. The company [National Catheral] was legally registered on 18th July, 2019.



“The Board of Trustees had to be registered as the Directors of the company. A member of the Trustees, Dr. Mensa Otabil, the General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church, had indicated that he couldn’t give the needed attention to the project so didn’t register,” part of the Secretariat statement read.



But Ablakwa believes the National Cathedral Secretariat has been economical with the truth as Bishop Dag Heward-Mills and Reverend Cephas Omenyo were replaced by two non-Board of Trustee members.



“Contrary to the information provided in the said press statement (see page 5) and on the Nicodemusly updated national cathedral website (after we exposed the Pastor Otabil deception), to the effect that all the Board of Trustees has been registered as Directors of the National Cathedral of Ghana; we note surprisingly, that the venerable Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, Presiding Bishop of the Lighthouse Group of Churches and the esteemed Rev. Prof. Cephas Omenyo, Former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church were not registered as directors on the incorporation date of 18th July, 2019.



“The two revered clergymen have at all material times been clearly left out, and substituted with the following names: Samuel Antwi and Kingsley Ofosu Ntiamoah.

“Why then is the National Cathedral Secretariat misleading the Ghanaian public and the world that all the published trustees are registered as directors?" the legislator quizzed.



Current Membership of The Board of Trustees



The updated Board of Trustees list consists of eminent members of the clergy including Apostle Prof. Opoku Onyinah (Chairman), Archbishop Charles Palmer-Buckle (Vice-Chairman), Most Rev. Bishop Justice Ofei Akrofi (member), Rt. Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Martey (member) and Most Rev T. K. Awotwi Pratt(member).



The rest are Rev Prof Cephas Omenyo (member), Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams(member), Rev Dr Joyce Aryee(member), Bishop Dag Heward-Mills(member), Rev Eastwood Anaba(member), Rev Victor Kusi-Boateng(member/secretary), Rev Dr. Frimpong Manso (member) with Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah as the Executive Director of the Secretariat



See below the full post of Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa:

Akufo-Addo’s Cathedral continues to drown in a sea of naked lies.



Incorporation documents I have obtained from the Registrar General exposes another false claim contained in the 7-page June 17, 2022 press release by the National Cathedral Secretariat and signed by Executive Director, Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah.



Contrary to the information provided in the said press statement (see page 5) and on the Nicodemusly updated national cathedral website (after we exposed the Pastor Otabil deception), to the effect that all the Board of Trustees have been registered as Directors of the National Cathedral of Ghana; we note surprisingly, that the venerable Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, Presiding Bishop of the Lighthouse Group of Churches and the esteemed Rev. Prof. Cephas Omenyo, Former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church were not registered as directors on the incorporation date of 18th July, 2019.



The two revered clergymen have at all material times been clearly left out, and substituted with the following names: Samuel Antwi and Kingsley Ofosu Ntiamoah.



Why then is the National Cathedral Secretariat misleading the Ghanaian public and the world that all the published trustees are registered as directors?

One wonders if Bishop Dag Heward-Mills and Rev. Prof. Cephas Omenyo are aware that despite the public misrepresentations, their names have been patently omitted from the list of eminent registered directors?



Another troubling falsehood we have detected is that even though the June 17 press release claims that the National Cathedral of Ghana is a “state-owned company” and thus a “public and not a private” entity, the incorporation documents in our possession reveals rather curiously that the National Cathedral of Ghana is registered as PRIVATE (see evidence attached).



The list of falsehoods, misrepresentations, opacity, lawlessness and blatant corruption associated with this cathedral project is now a bottomless pit.



Christians in Ghana may have to declare a 40-day intense fasting and prayer to purge and rescue Akufo-Addo’s drowning cathedral of lies.