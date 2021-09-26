Bishop James Saah of Action Chapel marks 70th birthday

Bishop James Saah

Source: GNA

The management and team members of Krif Ghana Limited have honoured Bishop James Kwaku Saah, a renowned Bishop of the Action Chapel International Prayer Cathedral, Spintex Road with a commemoration of his 70th birthday.

Krif Ghana delegation led by the Reverend Kenedy Okosun, the Executive Chairman; and Mrs. Susan Awura Adjoa Okosun, the Executive Director and the management team was to celebrate Bishop James Saah who served as an inspiration to many across the globe irrespective of their religious affiliations.



Bishop James Saah turned 70th on September 19, 2021, and a number of key players in churches, organizations and other institutions over the world joined in the celebration with well wishes messages.



Bishop James Saah is a Senior Bishop at the Action Chapel International Prayer Cathedral, and also the President of Dominion Theological Seminary.



The Krif Ghana team also presented gifts to Bishop James Saah to climax his birthday celebration.



Bishop James Saah in return blessed the team and committed them into the hands of the Almighty God by admonishing believers to serve in the temple of Christ with service to God and mankind will take people to places.



Bishop Saah said people should avoid pride because of the status they had achieved in life and learn to serve those ahead of them.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Tema after the visit, Rev. Okosun, explained that Krif Ghana stands out as the supplier of quality and affordable stationery, office equipment and money handling equipment at the most affordable prices for all segments of the market in Ghana and the sub-region.



He said: “With the belief that Africa deserves the best, the vision of the Stationery Depot, the stationery arm of Krif Ghana Limited, is to provide quality stationery in Ghana for all categories of customers”.



Rev. Okosun said Krif Ghana had positioned itself as a customer focused company, matching its philosophy of “more for less” with innovative products and offers as in what has become the most favourite platform.



He said Krif Ghana also have a strong corporate social responsibility focus as a result have donated and supported institutions including; donating a reinforced office cabinet security safe to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to help protect vital official documents.



Rev. Okosun noted that; “Government institutions need to protect official and state documents which are vital to the nation. At KRIF Ghana we believe the state and private sector must work together for accelerated development”.



Other institutions which benefited from Krif Ghana CSR include; Ghana Immigration Service which received a DIPLOMAT brand-safe which features include; fireproof, burglar-proof, waterproof, double-wall construction insulated with fire-resistant glass fibre, adjustable interior fittings, shelf for file hanger, pull-out shelf, pull out drawer and pull-out file hanger.