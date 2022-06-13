Bishop charges youth to make right choices

Youths advised to stay away from social vices such as drinking

Source: GNA

Bishop Marcus Wiredu, General Overseer of ‘The Golden Lampstand Ministries,’ has cautioned the youth to be careful with the choices they make today, as it can affect their tomorrow.

“It is high time we took our actions of today serious before it affects our end,” stressing a lot of youths are involved in many bad activities, ignoring the effect it would have on them afterwards, Bishop Wiredu said on Sunday.



Preaching on the theme: “Your Later End,” Bishop Wiredu prompted the congregation to be cautious of the way they lived today, “if you are expecting a better end in life, you should start making the right decisions today.”



He revealed that a lot of youths were dying at tender ages than the adults today due to the kind of life they live, “you smoke, drink, engaged in prostitution, and do all sort of things in the name of having fun, but in the latter end, you will face the consequences.”



“What you sow, you shall surely reap,” he stated and cited an example of a celebrity who died of cancer as a result of the constant pill he was taking to bleach the skin.

Bishop Wiredu, also the Founder of Hopefield Bible College, advised parents to speak up whenever the youths were going astray, quoting Proverbs 22:6 that “train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he shall not depart from it, so why go against it.



“Your latter end would be great if you so choose, but only with a life well lived in Christ,” he counselled.



He nevertheless encouraged that it was necessary to invest in today for a better tomorrow if one needed to enjoy the fruit of his or her labour.