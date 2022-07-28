'Bitter' Anyidoho being chauffeured by National Security personnel - Lante Vanderpuye alleges

Koku Anyidoho

Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, Member of Parliament for Odododiodoo, has alleged that Samuel Koku Anyidoho, founder and leader, Atta Mills Institute, is being sponsored by the state.

According to him, the former Communications Director at the Presidency is driven by the personnel from the National Security despite not being a member of the ruling government.



The former Sports Minister is of the view that, Anyidoho is able to do the things he is doing because he has the support of the state.



Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, while speaking on Accra-based Radio XYZ said, "Koku was power-drunk and always wants to be relevant. Up until now, Samuel Koku Anyidoho is been driven by National Security personnel.



"If it’s not the state that’s sponsoring him, how will he get National Security personnel to drive him around?" he quizzed.



“Koku Anyidoho is full of bitterness. I’m older than he is but he looks older than me. When he was going to contest against Asiedu Nketia, I told him to rather keep his deputy General Secretary position because he cannot beat Asiedu Nketia. He is doing all these because he still wants to be relevant in society," Nii Lantey Vanderpuye stressed.



The NDC MP further indicated that despite the disrespect he [Anyidoho] has shown former President John Dramani Mahama, he still has a soft spot for him [Anyidoho] because he [Mahama] is forgiving.

He said, the former President keeps wondering what is actually wrong with the former aide to the late President John Evans Atta Mills.



“If there is someone who should be bitter because of what someone has done to him, it should be President John Mahama. President Mahama is all forgiving. Mahama always asks what is wrong with Koku, because he likes him. Lordina calls and asks me what’s wrong with Koku.



"People love him but I don’t know what’s wrong with him. I’ve been vilified because of Koku because I brought him to the party. They always say I brought satan himself to the party," Nii Lantey Vanderpuye observed.



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Click here to nominate.



PEN