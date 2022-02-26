Black Kat GH drops 'I Do It' featuring Teresa D

Black Kat GH

Source: Kweku Asante, Contributor

Black Kat GH has just burst onto the music scene with another ‘killer’ track dubbed “I Do It” featuring Italian-British opera singer, Teresa D.

The Ghanaian-UK based hiphop/ hiplife artiste tactfully picked the finest vocalist of our time to create this soothing banger for the rare duet, already making waves across myriad digital music platforms.



“I Do It” produced by Meth Mix takes music enthusiasts on a journey of sincere expression of love to real people who genuinely support authentic Ghanaian music.

In an excellent blend of two distinctly diverse lyrical styles, Teresa D matches Black Kat GH’s top-notch rap to make a perfect melody to tango with all day long.



Black Kat GH is known for hit songs including, “Human Being No Good” Ft Choirmaster of Praye, “Kumerican Anthem”, “Mo Awu”, “Wo ye Real” ft Flowking Stone, among others.