Black Owned Network CEO unveils 'The Shift' podcast

CEO of Black Owned Network for Development (B.O.N.D), Kobby King, has released a maiden edition of his podcast titled, 'The Shift'.

This very first episode features Legendary American musician and record label CEO, D'wayne Patrice Wiggins, as he talks about his 'shift' to Ghana and travels to other parts of Africa.



The founding member of R&B/Neo Soul group “Tony Tony Tonè" also highlights how he unlearned some toxic life ideologies America had taught him during his stay in Ghana.



However, D'Wayne Patrice Wiggins, has contributed greatly to the development of world class artistes such as Beyonce, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams (destinyschild), in the early stage of their career.



He signed these American stars onto his record label called 'Grassroots Entertainment'.



Dwayne has also worked with artists like Jamiefoxx, Aliciakeys, Keyshia Cole Indiaarie among others.



The Shift Podcast

The Shift is an interactive talk show designed to tell the story of the journeys of people who have repatriated from their native country to settle in other countries/continents.



It seeks to educate , motivate , inspire , and prepare individuals or family groups who are considering repatriating to other countries or continents.



It is also designed to create awareness and support for affiliated brands and businesses.



The Shift is powered by THE BLACK OWNED NETWORK for DEVELOPMENT (B.O.N.D).



The host, Kobby King who is also the CEO for BLACK OWNED NETWORK for DEVELOPMENT (B.O.N.D) was recently featured on California based news website, www.blacknewworldmedia, for his immense contribution over the years in aiding diasporan repatriation to Ghana(West Africa).

He had the opportunity to extensively touch on Ghana’s media and music industry.







Listen to podcast here



