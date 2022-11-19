Black Stars players showcase fugu as they arrive in Qatar for World Cup

Black Stars arrive in Qatar for 2022 FIFA World Cup

The Black Stars of Ghana have arrived in Qatar for the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup.

Showing the Ghanaian tradition to the world, the team arrived in Qatar dressed in the popular traditional outfit called the “Fugu” which is mostly associated with people from the Northern part of Ghana.



They wore the fugu on top of their white-designed GFA Lacoste and black tracksuit/shorts.



The team will be camping at The DoubleTree by Hilton in Doha Downtown which is 10 minutes from the city center, Mushreib Museum, Souq Waqif, and the National Museum of Qatar.



Ghana arrive in Qatar on the back of an impressive 2-0 win over Switzerland in the Pre-World Cup friendly game on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

The Black Stars will play Portugal in their opening match on Thursday, November 24 before taking on South Korea and Uruguay in the other Group H matches.



